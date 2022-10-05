Antony Zein set up his hair salon on St John’s Road about two and a half years ago when he bravely bought the business during the first part of the lockdown in 2020.

But he joked: “When is the right time to buy a business?”

The Syrian self taught barber now employs three members of staff who work alongside him in the refreshed surroundings. He didn’t go to college, but he learned to cut hair alongside his “big cousin” and has worked in Dubai and many other countries before coming to settle in Scotland.

Recently his hard work has paid off with an accolade from Scotlands Business Awards for Best New Barbers. The nomination to the awards was made anonymously, but Antony decided to enter the business and allow his customers to vote for them using the QR code supplied.

Just a week before the ceremony the Director of the awards body visited Corstorphine and explained that a mystery shopper had already paid the barber a visit. The Director explained about the glittering awards ceremony, but Antony has a three-month-old baby and could not attend the event in Glasgow.

The award was sent through in the mail and Antony says he is really pleased with it.

Antony Zein won best new barber award from Scottish Business Awards PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

He said: “This is another chapter in the story. I was in Carrickknowe for eight years or so and left to go away to the Gulf to start an adventure. Two days after I arrived in Qatar the whole country was in lockdown and I was stuck in a hotel room for 72 days. I made it back to Edinburgh in one piece and then this business came up for sale.

“I had to get through it and did many online courses to keep my mind going. Everybody was saying to me that it was not the time to buy a business but I bought it and then of course there was another lockdown in December 2020. Being a new business I was entitled to zero support, but I took the time to refurbish the whole place inside and out, making the barber shop an interesting place to be.”

Antony found old photos of the car showroom that the building used to be, and he has put these up on the wall along with other photos of its previous existence as a branch of the Union Bank of Scotland.

He tries hard to make this a bit different from a usual barber shop offering free coffee tea or even a single malt. He said: “I like to treat people in the way that I like to be treated and we go the extra mile here.” He designed his own shirts and the branding for the business.

Antony Zein offers all the usual services for keeping men’s hair and beards looking the best.

Now ladies hairdressing is offered by Ina, a fully trained Ukrainian hairdresser who arrived in Edinburgh about three months ago and who is building up that side of the business in Corstorphine.

www.antonyzeinhairsalon.co.uk

Antony Zein Hair Salon is in Corstorphine, 102 St John’s Rd.

To set up an appointment, call 0131 334 7726.

Antony Zein won best new barber award from Scottish Business Awards PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Antony Zein won best new barber award from Scottish Business Awards PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...