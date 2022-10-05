At the Scottish Transport Awards Edinburgh projects and providers won in several categories and were shortlisted in others.
This included Cyclehoop Ltd who provide the bike hangars for cycle storage on the street. The company won the Excellence in Walking, Public Realm & Cycling – Secure On-Street Residential Cycle Parking award for its work both in the capital and in Glasgow.
Stuart Mearns, Assistant Engineering Manager at Edinburgh Trams, won the Frontline Employee of the Year award. He was already hailed as a lifesaver for his quick thinking when a member of the public was involved in a collision with a fast-moving train. Stuart administered first aid to the injured person.
Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, commented: “To pick up this prestigious accolade is a fitting reward for Stuart, who instinctively leapt into action after hearing cries for help coming from the Gateway ScotRail station while on a break from work at our Gogar tram depot.
“He certainly went above and beyond the call of duty and deserves the recognition for his quick thinking and cool professionalism while under extreme pressure.”
Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams were declared runners up in the Public Transport Operator of the Year.
Lothian Buses also won the Transport Team/Partnership award for their Lothian Accessibility scheme along with Police Scotland.
The awards were presented at a gala event in Glasgow hosted by Grant Stott.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “It’s fantastic that so many projects and providers in Edinburgh were recognised at the Scottish Transport Awards. This success demonstrates the scale and ambition of key schemes to transform the city for better walking, cycling and public transport, as well as excellence across the capital’s much-loved bus and tram operators.
“The Council has committed to supporting and encouraging safe, healthy and sustainable travel by foot, bike or public transport as part of the ten-year City Mobility Plan, which was highly commended at last night’s awards. The shortlisting of the Council’s 20 Minute Neighbourhood Team for Team of the Year is also a real endorsement – Edinburgh is Scotland’s only local authority with a dedicated, multi-discipline 20 Minute Neighbourhood team and it’s clear they’ve made an impact in a really short space of time with what is an exciting, new way of thinking for the city.
“Not only will changes like these create a more welcoming, people-friendly city that allows everyone to live well locally, reducing congestion and air pollution, but it’s essential for our net zero targets. It’s clear that the city is moving in the right direction, and I’d like to congratulate all those who won and were acknowledged at the Scottish Transport Awards.”
Complin inspired but Devils skid to defeat at Plymouth
Armadale Devils No 1 Lee Complin powered to a 15-point maximum but Armadale Devils failed to gain a point at Plymouth despite collecting their best road score of the season. Team manager Jason Pipe said: “We took it as far as heat 14, the most the Devils have scored away this season. The Plymouth track…
Continue Reading Complin inspired but Devils skid to defeat at Plymouth
Corstorphine barber is a cut above
Antony Zein set up his hair salon on St John’s Road about two and a half years ago when he bravely bought the business during the first part of the lockdown in 2020. But he joked: “When is the right time to buy a business?” The Syrian self taught barber now employs three members of…
Dumbiedykes Gala Day has been revived
Dumbiedykes Matters held their first event last month, bringing back the popular gala day to the area. Organisers say it was a huge success, and was very well attended by local families. All of the volunteers worked hard alongside city centre councillors Jo Mowat and Finlay McFarlane who judged the children’s fancy dress and handed…
Surplus apples needed for university brandy project
An appeal has been made for surplus apples from Edinburgh gardens which could be used for a sustainable brandy project Edinburgh’s surplus apples – usually destined to simply rot – are being turned into one of Britain’s favourite traditional tipples thanks to a unique partnership between researchers at Heriot-Watt University and the Inchcolm Distilling Company.…
Continue Reading Surplus apples needed for university brandy project
Holyrood urged to change ‘growth at all costs’ business model
The founders of Zebra Growth one of the country’s leading ethical marketing companies, says that the Scottish Government needs to change its “growth at all costs” business model if it is to deliver its aim of a wellbeing economy. According to the Edinburgh-based firm whose mission is to pave the way to a more regenerative…
Continue Reading Holyrood urged to change ‘growth at all costs’ business model
Ukrainian woman finds refuge in Edinburgh-based business
A young Ukrainian woman has hailed colleagues at a Scottish firm for their help in supporting her family’s escape from the Russian invasion. Dasha Filichkina, Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh-headquartered space strategy firm, AstroAgency, fled her newly built home with her one-year-old son, 50-year-old mother and her Yorkshire Terrier as bombs dropped on her hometown…
Continue Reading Ukrainian woman finds refuge in Edinburgh-based business