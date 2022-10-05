At the Scottish Transport Awards Edinburgh projects and providers won in several categories and were shortlisted in others.

This included Cyclehoop Ltd who provide the bike hangars for cycle storage on the street. The company won the Excellence in Walking, Public Realm & Cycling – Secure On-Street Residential Cycle Parking award for its work both in the capital and in Glasgow.

Stuart Mearns, Assistant Engineering Manager at Edinburgh Trams, won the Frontline Employee of the Year award. He was already hailed as a lifesaver for his quick thinking when a member of the public was involved in a collision with a fast-moving train. Stuart administered first aid to the injured person.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, commented: “To pick up this prestigious accolade is a fitting reward for Stuart, who instinctively leapt into action after hearing cries for help coming from the Gateway ScotRail station while on a break from work at our Gogar tram depot.

“He certainly went above and beyond the call of duty and deserves the recognition for his quick thinking and cool professionalism while under extreme pressure.”

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams were declared runners up in the Public Transport Operator of the Year.

Lothian Buses also won the Transport Team/Partnership award for their Lothian Accessibility scheme along with Police Scotland.

The awards were presented at a gala event in Glasgow hosted by Grant Stott.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “It’s fantastic that so many projects and providers in Edinburgh were recognised at the Scottish Transport Awards. This success demonstrates the scale and ambition of key schemes to transform the city for better walking, cycling and public transport, as well as excellence across the capital’s much-loved bus and tram operators.

“The Council has committed to supporting and encouraging safe, healthy and sustainable travel by foot, bike or public transport as part of the ten-year City Mobility Plan, which was highly commended at last night’s awards. The shortlisting of the Council’s 20 Minute Neighbourhood Team for Team of the Year is also a real endorsement – Edinburgh is Scotland’s only local authority with a dedicated, multi-discipline 20 Minute Neighbourhood team and it’s clear they’ve made an impact in a really short space of time with what is an exciting, new way of thinking for the city.

“Not only will changes like these create a more welcoming, people-friendly city that allows everyone to live well locally, reducing congestion and air pollution, but it’s essential for our net zero targets. It’s clear that the city is moving in the right direction, and I’d like to congratulate all those who won and were acknowledged at the Scottish Transport Awards.”

Cllr Karen Doran at the nstallation of the first cycle storage by the Meadows in August 2020. These are paid for partly by the council and partly by Sustrans in a match funding agreement. When the council last discussed the possibility of more storage units last year a report from the Director of Place Paul Lawrence stated that: ”Cyclehoop Ltd were awarded the contract to supply, install, manage and maintain 180 units at a contract value of £576,000. The cost of providing the additional units would be £351,000 for each of the next two financial years.”

There is a definite need as most of those which are already in place are 88% occupied The cost to an individual occupier is £72 per year.



Residents can still ask for a storage hangar on their street but there seems little point in doing so if the council cannot fulfil the requests.

Transport and Environment Committee agreed to select a further 100 sites (200 units) over two years – this year and next, but it is subject to funding being agreed PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

