Dumbiedykes Matters held their first event last month, bringing back the popular gala day to the area.

Organisers say it was a huge success, and was very well attended by local families. All of the volunteers worked hard alongside city centre councillors Jo Mowat and Finlay McFarlane who judged the children’s fancy dress and handed out raffle prizes, all donated by businesses.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service brought along an appliance which was a big hit of course, and community police officers were roped into helping with face painting.

Other attractions included the bouncy castle, resident DJ, a craft table, the basketball coach from the Crags centre, and the excellent Dick Vet’s dog show. A spokesperson said: “All in all it was a fantastic day out. We must give special thanks to Edinburgh University community department and The Charteris Centre for supporting the gala and really making it possible to go ahead.”

The group has many more plans in the pipeline. Follow them on Facebook.

All photos courtesy of Dumbiedykes Matters

