Earlier this year Corstorphine became the first athletics club in Edinburgh to offer frame running as a pursuit.

And they have gone a step further by incorporating events for participants primarily with co-ordination issues associated with cerebral palsy and related impairments into their club track and field championships.

A form of adaptive running, athletes’ bodies are supported by a ‘trike’ – allowing them to experience the sensation of free movement – often for the first time.

The club championships were held at Saughton athletics track for the first time since the Covid pandemic and our photograph shows frame runner Finlay Menzies demonstrating his technique in the long jump.

The long jump is a two-footed push-off from a static start before competitors glide between the lines until the frame comes to rest. Each frame runner has their own idea for technique but Finlay favours the “Superman” pose.

Other events which attracted frame runners were 100m, 400m and throwing.

Meanwhile, club members took part in a variety of track and field events with points awarded depending on finishing positions.

Winners for 2023 were:

U-9 girls – Abigail Maclean

U-11 girls – Emily Ruthven

U-13 girls – Isla Arnott

U-15 girls – Anna Matheson

U-17 girls – Alice Mourao

Senior women – Lisa Traill

U-9 boys – Charlie Watson

U-11 boys – Ruben Du Plessis

U-13 boys – Teo McInally

u-15 boys – Stewart Maclean

U-17 boys – Lucas Key

u-20 men – Adam Wetton

Senior men – Ryan Kyle

Masters men – Elson Mourao

