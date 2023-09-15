Fife Flyers have suffered a late blow as they prepare to host two Continental ice hockey clubs this weekend in their build-up towards the start of the domestic Elite League season.

Influential defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl is ruled out of the double-header with a sore throat. The 31-year-old Swedish-born player is starting his third season with Flyers the club he captained last season and is scheduled to do so again this term.

Tom Coolen, the club’s head coach, is also minus 30-year-old Swedish winger Johan Eriksson who is having treatment following an injury suffered in the club’s pre-season challenge against his former club, Dundee Stars, last weekend.

Coolen said: “Training has gone well (this week). The focus has been on conditioning, timing and systems but Emmerdahl is out. (Aleksi) Makela and (Casey) Gilling are in and that is a boost.”

Flyers host Tilburg Trappers from The Netherlands tonight (SAT, 19.15) and CSM Brasov from Romania tomorrow (SUN, 18.00).

PICTURE: action from last weekend’s game against Dundee at Kirkcaldy courtesy of the Elite League

