Hearts have spent the last two weeks during the international break on the training pitch.

Now head coach Steven Naismith hopes his men can put that work into practice when Aberdeen visit Tynecastle on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) in the cinch Premiership.

The former Scotland international admitted: “The break probably came at a good time for us.”

He told Hearts official website that performance levels at times this season have been really good. The team have looked a threat but he added: “The team have given up cheap goals.”

Naismith said that every time Hearts run out on the pitch at Tynecastle there is an expectation on the team to win and he said: “We have to find a way to win games and these are the things as a group we are learning.”

The coach said that Aberdeen will be a tough test and he goes into the game minus Alex Cochrane (pictured) who suffered an ankle injury in training and Barrie McKay is still sidelined.

But there is good news about Odel Offiah, Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof and Naismith said: “Odell will hopefully be joining back up with us next week and Beni and Calem have come back into the group.”

