Nick Montgomery will not accept excuses about the Rugby Park pitch when Hibs travel there on Matchday Five in the cinch Premiership on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
The English-born head coach said Killie were well-organised, well-drilled, and a competitive side who have enjoyed some good results this season.
Killie have beaten Rangers at Rugby Park in the league and Celtic in the Viaplay Cup.
Currently, Derek McInnes’ (pictued) men are ninth in the table and one point and one place ahead of Hibs.
Nearly 2,000 Hibs fans are expected at Kilmarnock on Saturday and the coach said: “I know the pitch is a little bit difficult, but there are no excuses. I don’t expect anything else than a competitive game against a good team.”
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.