Nick Montgomery will not accept excuses about the Rugby Park pitch when Hibs travel there on Matchday Five in the cinch Premiership on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The English-born head coach said Killie were well-organised, well-drilled, and a competitive side who have enjoyed some good results this season.

Killie have beaten Rangers at Rugby Park in the league and Celtic in the Viaplay Cup.

Currently, Derek McInnes’ (pictued) men are ninth in the table and one point and one place ahead of Hibs.

Nearly 2,000 Hibs fans are expected at Kilmarnock on Saturday and the coach said: “I know the pitch is a little bit difficult, but there are no excuses. I don’t expect anything else than a competitive game against a good team.”

Like this: Like Loading...