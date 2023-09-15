Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE has opened at the Botanics with mannequins decorated with flowers depicting fifteen of the world’s best loved destinations.

The exhibition will run at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for ten days with fresh flower displays created by Edinburgh florists. And in another attraction Scottish florist Ruby Flowers has transformed areas in Inverleith House where visitors can voyage through safari and Paris-inspired rooms bursting with blooms.

A series of workshops will be on offer with author Sara Sheridan who penned The Fair Botanists taking the audience to her world of flora and fiction. There is a Paint n Sip event where you can create your own masterpiece inspired by Van Gogh’s Sunflowers. Kingdom of Scotland is Scotland’s first fragrance house and they will present a botanical scent experience.

Food and drink will also feature with Edinburgh Gin 1670 a limited edition gin created for the event and showcasing the history of the Garden. The Moët & Chandon Impérial bar and Glenmorangie whisky bar will both offer drinks to savour in the marquee. And you can enjoy afternoon tea on the Inverleith House Lawn.

Karen Marshall, Co-founder of Fleurs de Villes said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the UK premiere of VOYAGE to Edinburgh. The iconic Royal Botanic Garden is the perfect stage to showcase Edinburgh’s world-class floral talent, and to bring the global cultural storytelling of VOYAGE to life in flowers like never before through these fifteen Edinburgh florists and fifteen countries. We have been so inspired by the stories shared by fans, florists, and partners in every city Fleurs de Villes has visited across the globe these last few years, and cannot wait to welcome visitors to Edinburgh for what will be a truly unmissable experience.”

Tickets are priced at £22.50 for adults, £18.50 for seniors and RBGE members, and £10.50 for ages 4-17. A family discount (2 adults and 2 children) is priced at £55.

Opening hours: 10.15 am – 6:00 pm (last entry time at 4.45 pm)

