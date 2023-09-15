A Scottish business dedicated to helping consumers manage probate has grown by 130%.

The online platform that helps Scottish consumers manage probate and estate administration has reported significant growth after accelerating its operations by 130% in just twelve months.

‘My Probate Partner’ provides a middle-ground solution to the traditional options of either managing probate independently or hiring a solicitor. The Edinburgh-based company helps people to keep control of the process by providing them with the support and guidance needed to reduce the time it takes – all for a fraction of the cost of hiring a solicitor.

Founder and qualified Law Accountant, Mike Davis, launched the business due to what he perceived as the extreme difficulty for consumers of navigating the Scottish legal system. After seeing the poor level of service that people were being offered by solicitors – often for very high fees – he knew he had to create an alternative solution to suit the majority of cases that are relatively straightforward.

Since its inception in 2019, My Probate Partner has received over 270 5-star reviews and is committed to growing the platform into a ‘Money Saving Expert’ type platform specifically for probate in Scotland.

Mike Davis said: “Our company exists to provide an alternative, cost-effective way to do probate that allows you to stay in control of the process, without needing to spend ages learning about how it works. Not only does that allow individuals to decide on the pace they want to move at, but they can save thousands of pounds in the process by avoiding having to use a solicitor.

“We combine the advantages of doing it yourself (DIY) with giving you expert support along the way – it’s the best of both worlds. I am committed to providing a first-class service to help our customers to a successful outcome at a fair price, and without delay – exactly how it should be!”

Over the last few years, hundreds of customers have discovered and benefited from the service, with the company having helped people manage over £100 million worth of assets – the equivalent to well in excess of £1 million in legal cost savings.

With an ongoing mission to help people dealing with a death in Scotland to navigate its complexities in a cost-effective and simple way, My Probate Partner has ambitious plans to further double the size of the business by summer 2024.

To find out more, visit www.myprobatepartner.co.uk

