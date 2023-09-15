One of the world’s most luxurious and unique cruising yachts called in at Ocean Terminal this week on its first ever cruise from Scotland.



The Scenic Eclipse II set off from Leith for its eight day Scottish Isles, Historic Trails and Wilderness Voyage, calling at Aberdeen on Friday and other locations will include Stromness in Orkney, St Kilda and Skye.



The “six star ultra luxury” discovery yacht, which only came into operation this year, has been hailed as “a new benchmark in luxury yacht cruising”.



It measures 168 metres, has a gross tonnage of 17,085 and a top speed of 17 knots.



It carries a maximum of just 228 guests – each spacious “ultra luxury” balcony suite with its own “personal butler service” – and nearly 200 crew on cruises around the world from the Mediterranean to Antarctica and the Arctic.



It features 114 suites, ten luxury restaurants and a stunning whisky bar, theatre, infinity style pools, sky deck plunge pool and a 550 square metre Senses spa and wellness centre described as “the most luxurious spa at sea”.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan Simpson Luxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.





It is also equipped with two helicopters, submarines, zodiac boats, kayaks, sea bobs and paddle boards to explore locations on excursions.



Top suites have everything from a living and dining area with eight seat private dining and fully stocked bar, to walk-in wardrobe and a spa bathroom with infrared sauna seats and steam room, as well as a vast wrap-around private balcony with private hot tub and plunge pool and sun loungers.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan Simpson Luxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.

13/09/2023Picture Alan Simpson Luxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Owners suite.





The yacht is built with GPS dynamic positioning and an azipod system meaning the yacht does not need to drop anchor – and disturb the seabed – and it can manoeuvre into smaller, otherwise inaccessible, ports.



Captain Erwan Le Rouzic said of the Scenic Eclipse II and its sister Scenic Eclipse: “These yachts are absolutely unique. It’s an incredible balance of ultra luxury and fantastic technology.



“We have some of the best technology ever, all on the same yacht, but also exceptional service.



“We have 182 crew members and for the guests we are here to make sure they have an incredible time on board with us – stories for life.”

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Captain Erwan Le Rouzic





Jonathan Davies, National Key Accounts Manager, Scenic Group, said: “To see Scenic Eclipse II arrive in Edinburgh really was an emotional experience. We are creating something unique.”



The Scenic Eclipse II cruises the world’s oceans from warm waters like the Caribbean to icy Antarctica, where it is equipped to break ice and pontoons allow passengers to venture directly onto the ice to interact with penguins.



The Scottish Isles, Historic Trails and Wilderness Voyage will stop at Aberdeen, St Kilda, Stromness and Fort William.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Bar

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Night Market exclusive sushi dining.

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Pascal Fischer Helicopter Pilot

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.KOKO’S sushi restaurant

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.Sunil Kumar Waiter

13/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonLuxury Cruising Yacht Ocean Scenic 11 at Ocean Terminal Dock Edinburgh.

Like this: Like Loading...