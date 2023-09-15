Police Scotland are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened shortly after 12am on Friday 15 September at Brougham Street in Tollcross.

The man was approached by a group of three male youths and then assaulted.

He required treatment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to injuries sustained in the incident.

One of the youths is described as about 16-years-old, clean shaven, tall with brown hair and a fringe. He was of stocky build and wearing a black jacket, grey bottoms and black shoes.

The second was also about 16-years-old, white, clean shaven and wearing a grey hooded top with grey jogging bottoms. He was riding a dark coloured bike with white writing on it.

The third was a younger male, white, small and of thin build with blonde hair. He was wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which could help to get in touch.

“Enquiries so far have established the three youths had been in the city centre on Lothian Road and the Meadows prior to and after the assault.

“If you believe you have may have seen them or have any other information relating to the assault please come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0226 of 15 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

