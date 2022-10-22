Premier Sports Elite League: Glasgow Clan 0, Cardiff Devils 5; Fife Flyers 5, Coventry Blaze 3

The agony goes on for Glasgow Clan. That’s 14 straight defeats in all competitions now after a 5-0 home reverse to Cardiff devils.

It was 2-0 after the first and 4-0 at the second break with a single in the final session.

Better news for Fife Flyers who edged Coventry Blaze 5-3 at Kirkcaldy despite being 3-1 behind after 18 minutes.

They won the second 1-0 to level and third 2-0 to take the points with Janne Laakkonen netting a double, the second coming 28 seconds from time after Coventry had withdrawn their netminder to have six skaters.

