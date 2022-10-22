From the moment she walked on stage at The Queen’s Hall Samatha Fish brought her recent album cover “Faster” to life.
Wearing the same pink leopard print suit her wavy peroxide curls began to shake and sway as if the sleeve was in animation. If Marilyn Monroe was fronting a rock n’ roll band and could play killer riffs while shredding on a white Gibson SG then this is it.
The audience had been waiting since March 2021 due to the pandemic for this one with Fish herself admitting an emotional crash after being forced to cancel a long run of international dates. It’s clear there’s no other place the musician would rather be than on the road doing “the American hustle”.
During opener Bulletproof, she lights up the room with her overdriven cigar box guitar. The amplified riff seems to have a life of its own as the primal sound and energy are let loose for a night no one will forget in a hurry. Her warm bluesy voice goes full throttle during Twisted Ambition as do her killer licks. When choosing a cover song it’s clear the Kansas-born musician selects carefully whether it’s War Pigs by Black Sabbath or Neil Young’s Don’t Let It Bring You Down, tonight she plays the latter with some aplomb.
On stage, she’s a full-on entertainer working up the crowd while delivering straight rock n’ roll during Bitch On The Run.
The band lock into a Jimi Hendrix Experience vibe during Black Wind Howlin’ reminiscent of Jimi’s glorious performance on the Happening for Lulu television show broadcast on BBC 1 in 1969. It’s a raw, loose, impulsive groove that sways and swings with stone-cold attitude. Samantha Fish is the real deal, there’s no hustle involved.
Like Ritchie Blackmore, she leaves the stage with the Edinburgh fans wanting more before a primal slice of the Delta blues and the return of the cigar box guitar during a cover of Bukka White’s Shake Em’ on Down.
Neilson claims bad goals cost Hearts in Celtic defeat
Gutted Hearts manager Robbie Neilson looked back at the seven-goal thriller in the cinch Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle against Celtic and said: “We scored three goals and had other opportunities, but we lost and we ended up taking nothing from the game.” He added: “The goals we lost were not great goals to loose. The first one…
Continue Reading Neilson claims bad goals cost Hearts in Celtic defeat
Clan suffer defeat No 14, but Fife burn Blaze
Premier Sports Elite League: Glasgow Clan 0, Cardiff Devils 5; Fife Flyers 5, Coventry Blaze 3 The agony goes on for Glasgow Clan. That’s 14 straight defeats in all competitions now after a 5-0 home reverse to Cardiff devils. It was 2-0 after the first and 4-0 at the second break with a single in…
Continue Reading Clan suffer defeat No 14, but Fife burn Blaze
Waterfront homes recommended for approval
Hundreds of new waterfront homes in Edinburgh have moved a step closer to being built with proposals set to go before councillors again next week. Part of Forth Port’s continued development of the capital’s Western Harbour, the council previously granted the permission in principle – with the latest plans confirming there will be 615 properties comprising…
Wester Hailes clean up fosters community spirit
Community spirit always runs high in Wester Hailes, but this week more than most others as local residents, businesses, community groups and charities came together to clean up the area. Organised by Places for People Scotland, and with the support of partners including The City of Edinburgh Council, Police Scotland, Prospect Community Housing, Keep Scotland…
Continue Reading Wester Hailes clean up fosters community spirit
Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2022 begins next week
The 12th Edinburgh Short Film Festival once again brings some of the world’s best short films to Edinburgh and welcome audiences back to the cinema to see one of the strongest and most varied short film programmes anywhere. From Palme D’Or nominees to Annecy Animation Festival Winners and Sundance winning shorts to award winning shorts from…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2022 begins next week
Unique graduation ceremony at Edinburgh Napier
Edinburgh Napier University hosted a unique graduation ceremony this week for a group of students who successfully completed ENABLE’s Breaking Barriers programme. The initiative, established by ENABLE in 2018, empowers young people who have a learning disability to enjoy university life whilst being fully supported to thrive. Students can undertake work experience opportunities with a…
Continue Reading Unique graduation ceremony at Edinburgh Napier