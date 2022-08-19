Former Edinburgh Monarchs and Glasgow Tigers racer Dan Bewley, who won the British Grand Prix at Cardiff last weekend, is one of the star attractions in the Grand Prix Challenge at Ashfield on Saturday (7pm).

Cumbria-based Bewley is one of the16 top riders going head-to-head at the event with the top three earning a full-time place in the 2023 Grand Prix series.

Ex-Edinburgh Monarchs star Max Fricke from Australia is also listed along with countryman Chris Holder who won the world title ten years ago.

Anders Thomsen from Denmark along with countryman Rasmus Jensen and David Bellego (France) also know the track well having been Tigers racers in the past. Bellego has ridden for Berwick Bandits during his career.

Tigers owner Gerry Facenna (cor) said: “There have been many important domestic and international events in Scotland through the decades but none has offered such a big prize.”

The draw has been made for the SGB Championship League Riders’ Championship at Poole on Wednesday (August 24) and all ten clubs are represented by their top available rider, with six clubs then having a second representative, including the hosts with Danny King and Richard Lawson in the line-up.

DRAW: 1 Michael Palm Toft (Plymouth), 2 Leon Flint (Berwick), 3 Lewis Kerr (Redcar), 4 Ryan Douglas (Scunthorpe), 5 Nick Morris (Leicester), 6 Danny King (Poole), 7 Chris Harris (Berwick), 8 Richard Lawson (Poole), 9 Scott Nicholls (Oxford), 10 Justin Sedgmen (Birmingham), 11 Charles Wright (Redcar), 12 Sam Masters (Edinburgh), 13 Troy Batchelor (Oxford), 14 Craig Cook (Glasgow), 15 Josh Pickering (Edinburgh), 16 Kyle Howarth (Leicester).

PICTURE: Harris leads Cook in a league fixture. Picture courtesy of Berwick Bandits

