Luath Press have announced a very special last minute addition to this year’s Fringe.

Edinburgh Festivals at 75: Richard Demarco and David Pollock in conversation.

Friday 26 August from 1:30pm-2:30pm at Fringe Venue 40 – The Quaker Meeting House on 7 Victoria Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2JL. Tickets are £5 (concessions £3).

