Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Director Nica Burns, announced the nominees for the biggest prizes in live comedy, Best Comedy Show and Best Newcomer Awards, celebrating the best of both established and up- and-coming comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Nica Burns said: “2022 has indeed been a bumper year with a high standard of comedy across the Fringe. Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ nominees represent a wide-range of comedy genre created by comedians whose material is drawn from their rich range of backgrounds and experiences. The Fringe has bounced back with a bang, with audiences clearly enjoying laughing together, live.”

Cherie Cunningham, Channel Director Dave, said: “Spending two weeks immersed in a whirlwind of fantastic comedy at the Fringe has been a magical experience. It is inspiring to find so much great talent that is our comedy future.”

The awards are sponsored by comedy channel Dave, with the aim of further celebrating and supporting comics, from those breaking into the industry to much-loved names.

The prize money for Best Comedy Show is £10,000, with £5,000 each for the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner. The winner will be announced on Saturday.

Best Comedy Show nominations

Alfie Brown: Sensitive Man @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

@ Monkey Barrel Comedy Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann @ Pleasance Courtyard, Beneath

@ Pleasance Courtyard, Beneath Jordan Gray: Is It a Bird? @ Assembly, George Square

@ Assembly, George Square Josh Pugh: Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

@ Monkey Barrel Comedy Larry Dean: Fudnut @Monkey Barrel Comedy

@Monkey Barrel Comedy Lauren Pattison: It Is What It Is @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

@ Monkey Barrel Comedy Liz Kingsman: One-Woman Show @ Traverse Theatre

@ Traverse Theatre Sam Campbell: Comedy Show @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

@ Monkey Barrel Comedy Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now? @ The Stand Comedy Club

@ The Stand Comedy Club The Delightful Sausage: Nowt but Sea – Amy Gledhill and Chris Cantrill with Paul Dunphy @ Monkey Barrel 4

Best Newcomer nominations

Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry @ Monkey Barrel Comedy – Carnivore

Emily Wilson: Fixed @ Pleasance Courtyard – Beneath

Emmanuel Sonubi: Emancipated @ Underbelly, Bristol Square

Josh Jones: Waste of Space @ Pleasance Courtyard – Bunker Three

Lara Ricote: GRL/LATNX/DEF @ Monkey Barrel Comedy – The Hive

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! @ Pleasance Courtyard – Baby Grand

Vittorio Angelone: Translations @ Monkey Barrel Comedy – Carnivore

