The Deputy First Minister, John Swinney has been in talks with the local government unions on Wednesday.
Johanna Baxter, UNISON head of local government said: “We have held detailed constructive talks with Deputy First Minister this evening at St Andrews House. We welcome that he listened to UNISON concerns and was keen to explore how he could support getting council pay talks pay back on track.
“We were clear that we need to rethink not only the construction of the pay offer, so that those on the lowest incomes are fairly treated, we also need to explore ways in which we can increase the overall cash available to come to a fair offer.
“There was a general agreement that only two negotiating meetings in eight months on pay was not acceptable, and better processes need to be put in place to facilitate finding speedier solutions on pay.
“Although we do not have an offer today UNISON will continue to work with the Deputy First Minister and COSLA to find a way forward towards a solution that benefits all our members.”
Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, said:“Constructive talks have now finished involving the trade unions and the Deputy First Minister, John Swinney. The trade unions were informed that the DFM would now engage COSLA on a mechanism which could facilitate funding but that this would not come directly from the Scottish Government. It would include examining fiscal flexibilities and areas of ring-fenced funding. We acknowledge that this is movement but there is no new offer on the table and the strikes continue. The trade unions are requesting that the Scottish Government directly engage in these negotiations involving COSLA and ourselves in an effort to resolve this dispute. “
Waste and cleansing workers in Edinburgh have been on strike for six days since last Thursday and rubbish is piling up in the streets. Earlier today opposition MSPs called for the Scottish Government to resolve the dispute.
Scots brush Austria aside and now for France in EuroHockey qualifers
EuroHockey qualifers: Scotland 4, Austria 0; France 2, Switzerland 0 (in Dunkirk, France) Ruth Blaikie made her senior international debut as Scotland cruised to a 4-0 victory over Austria in their opening game in the EuroHockey qualifiers in Dunkirk, France. They play the hosts France on Thursday and Scotland, ranked No 18 in the world, will need…
Continue Reading Scots brush Austria aside and now for France in EuroHockey qualifers
Edinburgh International Festival says THANK YOU EDINBURGH!
Edinburgh International Festival says Thank You, Edinburgh and gives out goodie bags to first 100 concert goers in Princes St Gardens Thank You, Edinburgh: the special, free and sadly, now sold out, concert at Edinburgh Playhouse taking place on Saturday will be live streamed to the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens. The first 100 people…
Continue Reading Edinburgh International Festival says THANK YOU EDINBURGH!
Last minute addition to the Fringe – Richard Demarco in conversation with Richard Pollock
Luath Press have announced a very special last minute addition to this year’s Fringe. Edinburgh Festivals at 75: Richard Demarco and David Pollock in conversation. TICKETS HERE https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/edinburgh-festivals-at-75-richard-demarco-david-pollock-in-conversation-tickets-406888032057 Friday 26 August from 1:30pm-2:30pm at Fringe Venue 40 – The Quaker Meeting House on 7 Victoria Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2JL. Tickets are £5 (concessions £3). Click…
Continue Reading Last minute addition to the Fringe – Richard Demarco in conversation with Richard Pollock
Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards – shortlist announced
Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Director Nica Burns, announced the nominees for the biggest prizes in live comedy, Best Comedy Show and Best Newcomer Awards, celebrating the best of both established and up- and-coming comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Nica Burns said: “2022 has indeed been a bumper year with a high standard of comedy across…
Continue Reading Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards – shortlist announced
James Tait Black prize – 2022 winner announced at Book Festival
A journey into Indian classical music by an author, performer and vocalist, and an interweaving series of vignettes set in south London have won the UK’s longest-running literary awards. Acclaimed writers Amit Chaudhuri and Keith Ridgway join the dazzling line-up of authors whose books have won the James Tait Black Prizes, awarded annually by the…
Continue Reading James Tait Black prize – 2022 winner announced at Book Festival
Opposition MSPs call for The Scottish Government to resolve strikes by council staff
Lothians representatives from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Scottish Labour and Scottish Conservatives have today written to the First Minister to warn that ongoing refuse strikes “are a direct result of the steady, year on year erosion by your government of the local government funding settlement” and have called for councils to be equipped with the resources…
Continue Reading Opposition MSPs call for The Scottish Government to resolve strikes by council staff