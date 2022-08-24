Edinburgh International Festival says Thank You, Edinburgh and gives out goodie bags to first 100 concert goers in Princes St Gardens

Thank You, Edinburgh: the special, free and sadly, now sold out, concert at Edinburgh Playhouse taking place on Saturday will be live streamed to the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.

The first 100 people to arrive at the gardens for the concert will receive an Edinburgh International Festival-branded goodie bag with a drink and sweet and savoury snacks supplied by the International Festival’s official partners The Pantry and Bon Accord.

The world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra continues its residence at the International Festival with Thank You, Edinburgh a free concert at Edinburgh Playhouse on Saturday at 3pm which will be also live-streamed to audiences gathered in Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.

The concert is one of the highlights of the Festival’s closing weekend and it follows on three weeks of outstanding theatre, dance, music and opera performances.

In a spirit of gratitude to all those whose hard work, encouragement and friendship supported the capital’s festival community through the years, Edinburgh International Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary also by shining a light on Festival Heroes – people who have selflessly opened their hearts and homes, and welcomed the world to Edinburgh.

The Festival Heroes are Dr. Howard Moody who instigated a street-wide food collection for a local food bank and welcomed a Ukrainian family into his home, Liz Cann, a charity worker and volunteer who splits her time between Social Bite, MCR Pathways and many other Edinburgh-based charities and Emily Hall who works behind the scenes at King’s and Festival Theatres and goes above and beyond to make everyone feel welcome. Fourth and final Festival Hero will be announced in the coming days.

As a thank you for their work, all Festival Heroes receive a voucher from Dine restaurant, a tasting tour of Lind & Lime gin distillery and tickets to the Thank You, Edinburgh concert at the Playhouse.

11/5/19 8:44:04 PM The Philadelphia Orchestra Tour of Asia 2019 CONCERT at Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre Concert Hall RACHMANINOFF: Piano Concerto No 2, Haochen Zhang, piano Intermission DVORAK: Symphony No. 9 © Todd Rosenberg Photography 2019

Like this: Like Loading...