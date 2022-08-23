The Fusion Group of Companies, which operates in hospitality, and the meetings and events sector, has appointed two graduates from Edinburgh Napier University in new roles.

Lindsay Morris, becomes the new Marketing & Administration Executive, and Kiera Priestly has been appointed as new Event Coordinator for Fusion Meetings & Events.

Lindsay (32), from Stirling, has a degree in Hospitality & Marketing from Edinburgh Napier University, and is now completing a Masters in Marketing & Brand Management at the University of Stirling.

Kiera (22) from Bannockburn, has just graduated with a BA Honours degree in International Festival & Event Management from Edinburgh Napier University.

Having graduated during Covid, Lindsay was keen to gain hands on experience in hospitality, performing roles in sales, reservations, yield and front of house.

So she is delighted to realise her dream of applying her marketing knowledge to a hospitality based business such as Fusion, while continuing her studies.

Fusion has a number of well known brands in its growing portfolio, including Old Churches House in Dunblane, Chimes House B&B, also in Dunblane, Logierait Lodges in Pitlochry, and one of its newest acquisitions, The Isle of Skye Guest House, which opened earlier this year.

“I’m really enjoying the role here at Fusion,” said Lindsay. “I’m seeing a different side yet again to the hospitality industry from what I was doing before following my graduation. Our job at Fusion is to fully support and market the hospitality businesses we have in our own growing portfolio, and those under Accommodation Services. We work with many partners businesses too.”

Kiera is similarly thrilled to be working in her chosen industry.

She said: “Since joining Fusion Meetings & Events, I’ve been kept busy in the day to day organising of events, along with sourcing venues and pricing proposals for both existing and prospective clients.

“I’ve also enjoyed site visits to source venues in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Closer to home, we’ve held a number of recent events at Stirling Court, on the campus of the University of Stirling.

“Everyone within Fusion has been very welcoming and supportive towards me. I’m so fortunate to have found this interesting role, where I am learning so much, right here on my doorstep.”

A new client for Lindsay in Stirling is Royal Gardens Apartments, a client of Fusion’s sub brand, Accommodation Services. This division offers a dedicated reservations support service to hospitality businesses of all types and sizes who may want to contract out for greater efficiency. Lindsay will now help this business with its marketing push, as indeed she will with many other Accommodation Services clients.

“I’m really enjoying the role here at Fusion,” said Lindsay. “I’m seeing a different side yet again to the hospitality industry from what I was doing before following my graduation. Our job at Fusion is to fully support and market the hospitality businesses we have in our own growing portfolio, and those under Accommodation Services. We work with many partners businesses too.

“I also market Fusion, spreading the word about how our approach increasingly “disrupts” the market, for example, the divisions we have launched in the past two years have been specifically designed to offer fresh solutions to a beleaguered hospitality sector. This includes Drysdale & Company, another sub brand offering a commercial property agency dealing exclusively with the hospitality sector.

“My role also encompasses promoting what a diverse business we are, including a successful Meetings & Events company, FME.”

Commenting on the two appointments, Alex McKie, Fusion Group Managing Director, said: “On behalf of our ever growing team at Fusion, which, through Accommodation Services, is now looking after its 40th property in Scotland, with over 2000 rooms on its books, I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Lindsay and Kiera on board.”

“Both of them have certainly hit the ground running here, and we are delighted to be able to provide them with such relevant experience in their sectors without having to work outside Stirling- let’s retain the talent locally.”

www.Acts.business

www.fusionme.co.uk.

www.tfgoc.com

Like this: Like Loading...