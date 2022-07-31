Police in Edinburgh have launched Operation Summer City 2022 to keep members of the public safe during the festivals in August.

Following the pandemic, all events associated with festivals were cancelled in 2020, with a far more restricted and limited event held in 2021.

This year Edinburgh is welcoming back thousands of people to perform in and to see shows of all kinds. The population of the capital could almost double, with 1 million people expected to visit or stay in Edinburgh over the coming month.

Police will have a high-visibility presence within the city centre throughout August and will be on hand to offer reassurance to the public, deter criminal activity and address any incidents that may arise.

Returning to the city centre this year, will be ‘Unofficial Fringe Venues 999’, the mobile police stations that will be based in Hunter Square and East Princes Street Gardens.

Members of the public looking to obtain crime prevention advice, enquire about lost and found property or report a crime can visit this facility, as well as the traditional methods for contacting police.

Over the course of the Festival, the Edinburgh Division social media channels will be utilised to promote a range of personal safety information videos aimed at ensuring the public can minimise their risk of falling victim to a crime, or becoming involved in one.

Those wishing to view these videos should follow Edinburgh Police Division on Facebook and @EdinburghPolice on Twitter.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Operation Summer City Silver Commander, said: “It’s always an incredible atmosphere within Edinburgh during the Festival and with so many people visiting our city, it’s important we have appropriate resources in place to keep people safe and respond to the range of potential incidents that could occur.

”As the city gets busier, we may see reports of certain acquisitive crimes rising and while we will have an increased presence in place to investigate these, the public can play an important role in helping prevent these offences by always keeping hold of their stuff, being mindful of anyone getting too close to them and keeping valuables stored safely away safely.

“Many of our licensed premises will also be operating with later licences and that can mean an increase in alcohol-related disorder and violence. To minimise this, we’ve been liaising with bar and nightclub staff to remind them of their licensing responsibilities and to ensure they share information with one another about anyone who has been within their venue causing trouble.

“I would ask anyone coming into Edinburgh to enjoy the night-time economy to do so responsibly and not have your evening ruined because of excessive consumption. Within the Capital we have special bail conditions that can be imposed on anyone who commits a crime in a licensed premises, or as a result of having been within one. If you are charged in connection with an offence the bail conditions will prohibit you from entering any other licensed premises within the city centre until the conclusion of your trial.

“The last two years without the Festival in its full capacity have been a huge miss to the city of Edinburgh and its local residents and businesses. We look forward to welcoming everyone back, but please work with us to ensure it’s a memorable event for all the right reasons.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

