What The Fork Monarchs kick-start their bid to top the Scottish section of the Championship Jubilee League with a victory over Berwick Bandits at Armadale on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

Bandits arrived with a side boosted since their early season appearance and it is worth noting that they won at Oxford a week ago. Making his Armadale debut will be their star Danish newcomer Jonas Knudsen (pictured).

They have heat leader strength in Chris Harris and Leon Flint, plus Armadale experience from former Monarchs riders Ricky Wells, Theo Pijper and Jye Etheridge, as well as Knudsen.

They should not be underestimated in spite of a heavy beating at Glasgow Tigers last week in which several of their riders crashed. Injuries and bike damage contributed to a big home defeat to Redcar Bears who therefore become Monarchs’ opposition in the Knockout Cup semi-final.

Bandits’ ten-point win at Oxford is a better measure of what the Bandits are capable of. They have listed a full team and could push Monarchs hard.

Monarchs’ team manager Alex Harkess said: “Berwick have had a mixed time recently, but they were very impressive winning at Oxford, with their new rider Jonas Knudsen at reserve.

“I saw their match last week at home and I think Knudsen is good, but he was obviously carrying an injury last Saturday. There were a few battered bikes as well.”

The match will be live streamed and details are on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

WTF MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), Lasse Fredriksen, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Josh Pickering, Jacob Hook, James Sarjeant.

FTS BANDITS: Chris Harris (capt), Theo Pijper, Jye Etheridge, Ricky Wells, Leon Flint, Jonas Knudsen, Nathan Stoneman.

On Saturday (July 23) it is Berwick Bandits v Edinburgh Monarchs (Championship Jubilee League), Shielfield, 6:30pm.

