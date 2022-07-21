Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information to help trace 24-year-old Maryam Arshad from Edinburgh.

Maryam was last seen in the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh about 4.45pm on Wednesday 20 July 2022.She is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with long dark hair worn in a ponytail.

When last seen was wearing a pink lightweight summer jacket with maroon top underneath, patterned trousers with small flowers thereon.

She was carrying a small black cross body black bag.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Maryam and would ask her to get in contact. Anyone who knows where she is, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3581 of 20 July.”

