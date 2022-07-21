There will be a Fun Family Drop-in at McDonald Library on Saturday 23 July when arts and crafts, balloon modelling and face painting will be on offer.

The event has been organised as part of a campaign that was launched two years ago by the city’s Child Protection Committee and NSPCC Scotland.

All of Us was set up to help people find out where to get support and advice with parenting or other worries about family life and where to turn if they have concerns about a child.

The partnership wants to help parents and carers, who may be struggling, and signpost them to where they can get advice and support before reaching crisis point.

Stalls at the event, which runs from 1pm to 3pm, will include NSPCC Scotland, Home Start, Children’s Health Scotland, Venture Scotland, Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council (ELREC) and The Junction.

There will also be arts and crafts from Polymorphics, a Bookbug session, snacks and drinks, a face painter, balloon animals, and the Institute of Physics, a professional body which strives to make physics accessible to people from all backgrounds.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager, said: “Looking after a child can be challenging for all parents and carers at times, and it is so important that people feel they can seek support and know where to turn for help.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to this event to find out what support and activities are available where you live.

“Don’t forget the NSPCC Helpline is also there for anyone who wants advice or knows a family that needs support.”

The campaign has also been raising awareness among communities and professionals about the early signs of child neglect and how to help families who are struggling.

Jackie Irvine, Chair of the Edinburgh Child Protection Committee, said: “Many organisations will be on hand to offer advice and provide practical support to parents and carers at this fun free drop-in at McDonald Road Library.

“This campaign was first launched just weeks before the pandemic struck and highlights the very real issues around child neglect. The past couple of years have really driven home the importance of raising awareness among communities and professionals so they are alert to the signs of child neglect.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to find out more information about what is available.”

The Family Fun Drop-In is being held at the McDonald Library, McDonald Road, Edinburgh, from 1pm to 3pm.

The campaign has also been raising awareness among communities and professionals about the early signs of child neglect and how to help families who are struggling with online workshops and seminars.

For parenting advice and support visit NSPCC helpline or call 0808 800 5000, weekdays 8am to 10pm and weekends 9am to 6pm. People can also contact Social Care Direct on 0131 200 2324, their health visitor, GP or child’s school.

To find out more about the campaign visit: Edinburgh.gov.uk/allofus

It takes ‘ALL OF US’ to raise happy, healthy children.

