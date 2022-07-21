Every Wednesday to Sunday in July there is a free lunchtime concert at 1pm at the Pianodrome which is situated at the Old Royal High School on Regent Road.

Access to the site and the Terrace Bar – which has the best view in Edinburgh – is free.

The full programme is here

Thursday 21 July at 1pm Moteh Parrott

Born in Cameroon and given the local name ‘Mnkongmoteh’, Moteh Parrott is a Scottish alternative-indie artist whose music complements reflective, uplifting lyrics with open-tuned electric guitar and cello, and has been likened to “a Highland wilderness with all the sweeping colour and spirit which that encompasses” (leedsmusicscene.net)

Shortlisted for BBC Radio Scotland’s Singer-Songwriter of the Year Award 2019, Moteh is currently working on his debut album at Chem19 studios with Paul Savage, producer of Mogwai, Arab Strap and King Creosote, among other Scottish artists. Moteh joined Live Music Now Scotland in 2019.

Friday 22 July 2022 Adeline Um

Adeline Um is a Korean American singer songwriter who started her music journey as a Berklee City Music scholar. Adeline first started her songwriting career by writing her own indie-pop music and now writes in the EDM/Deep House sphere as a top line singer songwriter. She has signed her music to independent labels such as Lowly Palace, NCS, Future House Cloud, LoudKult, Elysian Records, Adept Records, Tribal Trap, Afterpeak, OneSeventy, AESTHETE, and Magic Music and has received over 2 million plays on Spotify and Soundcloud. Adeline has been recognized by The Rolling Stone India and BBC Introducing and was a finalist in the top 2% at the UK Songwriting Competition. She has built a grassroots community, with a dedicated social media following, with over 75k monthly listeners on Spotify. This has led to signing with a manager – Adrian Riches of Creative Sounds UK. Adeline’s most notable performances include performing the National Anthem at Fenway Park and the TD Garden, at the Grammy Museum in LA for artists such as Lalah Hathaway and at the House of Blues Chicago. Adeline is influenced by experiences, travel, love, and connections with family and friends. As a Korean American now living in Scotland, she hopes her music is able to express the complexity of culture and humanity, while connecting people of different backgrounds.

Saturday 23 July Shea Martin

Originally from the edge of the Atlantic Ocean in South-West Donegal (Ireland), Shea M of Housekind is a singer-songwriter, community artist, and performer based in Edinburgh. Their music has been described as ‘trad-inspired folk with indie undertones, built on poetically-told stories. A journey through a world equal parts cosy, uncanny and mysterious’.

Joined this lunchtime show by the gifted Callum younger on percussion

Sunday 24 July Neil Sutcliffe

Neil Sutcliffe is a Scottish musician originally from Stirling, but now based in Glasgow. His principal instrument is the accordion, on which he plays a variety of styles. In 2021 he completed his BMus Honours at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he studied classical accordion with Djordje Gajic. Neil is passionate about promoting the classical accordion and its repertoire. As well as performing and teaching, he works with composers to introduce them to the instrument and encourage more contemporary compositions for the accordion.

Neil also regularly performs as a traditional musician, both as a soloist and in various groups. Alongside a repertoire of tunes, he has inherited a love of folksong from his mother, Jo Miller, and sings in a variety of languages including Scots and Scottish Gaelic.Collaboration with other artists is a key focus of Neil’s work, and he regularly performs and composes with other musicians on various projects. Inter-disciplinary work includes shows with storytellers, dancers and BSL artists.

https://www.pianodrome.org

