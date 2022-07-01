SGB Championship: Edinburgh Monarchs 56, Scunthorpe Scorpions 34: Glasgow Tigers 57, Redcar Bears 33

Skipper Sam Masters (pictured by Jack Cupido) powered to a five-ride maximum of 15 points as Edinburgh Monarchs stung play-off rivals Scunthorpe Scorpions 56-34 at Armadale.

His Aussie countryman Josh Pickering claimed ten points in the welcome win but Scorpions were only six points adrift after eight races before being blown away by the home side who claimed 5-1 wins in heats ten and 12 to take command.

Ryan Douglas was best for the visitors with 12 points but the next best score was Simon Lambert with six.

Along the M8, Craig Cook returned after injury to steer Glasgow Tigers to a comfortable 57-33 win over Redcar Bears in the SGB Championship in the West of Scotland.

Experienced skipper Ulrich Ostergaard, Connor Bailey and rising star Tom Brennan all chipped in with nine points each with only Charles Wright reaching double-figures for the visitors.

Tigers were 33-15 ahead after Heat Eight and kept the pressure on with three more 5-1 heat wins.

