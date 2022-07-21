The new Meadowbank Sports Centre has opened this week with little in the way of fanfare. That is being kept for later when the council plans an official opening.

Holmes Miller, the Glasgow based architects who designed the new building which replaced the Stadium built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games, has produced a video showing some different views of the new facility being run by charity, Edinburgh Leisure. Chief Executive of Edinburgh Leisure, June Peebles is heard explaining her hopes for the new centre and is impact on the health and wellbeing of people in Edinburgh and beyond.

Picture – Chris Watt Photography 07887554193 info@chriswatt.com www.chriswatt.com

