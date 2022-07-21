A concert is being held at St Mary’s Cathedral in Palmerston Place on 29 July to raise funds and awareness for Ukraine.

Scottish and Ukrainian songs arranged for chamber orchestra will be performed by members of Edinburgh City Orchestra and conducted by Cristina Iscenco.

The Ukrainian award winning soloist of the Odessa Opera House, opera soprano Nadia Sychuk, aims to fill one of the biggest cathedrals in Scotland with her warm and bright voice.

After the performance and speeches of Ukrainian activists and Scottish public representatives, the event will end with a prayer and candlelight vigil.

A significant part of all proceeds will be donated to the medical fund Hospitallers, a Ukrainian organization of paramedics who are saving lives at the front lines.

Tickets from the link below.

Like this: Like Loading...