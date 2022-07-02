Edinburgh Monarchs are hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, July 6 to kick-start a fund-raising campaign for their new £1.2m super stadium at Livingston.

Deer Park Country Club is the venue and the meeting starts at 7:30pm. There, the Monarchs promotion will reveal more detail on how the stadium is set to be delivered in time for the start of the 2023 season.

And bosses will reveal more detail on the West Lothian Community Stadium. A question and answer session will also be held and a Monarchs’ spokesman said: “The meeting will kick-start a fund-raising campaign.

“It will also include details on how supporters can lodge their support for the stadium with West Lothian Council.”

The event is free to attend and all supporters are encouraged to come along and see what the future has in store for the club.

PICTURE: Development director Gordon Campbell with an artists impression of the new stadium

