Welcome to the sketch comedy remix.

2 Mouthed Men, an Edinburgh Fringe favourite, are bringing back their unique brand of five-starred musical comedy to the Festival this year – with an even bigger and better show than before.

Fans of the popular duo will be able to see Daniel Stanger-Cornwell and James Hawley perform at the Underbelly Bristo Square Friesian, from Wednesday 3 – Thursday 11 August, at 5.20pm.

Tickets are now on sale www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk

For the as yet uninitiated, here’s what to expect. This is a comedy duo like no other − it’s like mixing the hilarity of a stand-up set with the musicality of your favourite band (and a tasteful amount of beatboxing).

Through their original songs, beat-centric sketches and contagious cheer, the 2 Mouthed Men won’t stop until everyone is moving, grooving and laughing along.

Ready to mix zany subject matter with honest reflections of modern life, the show balances the introspective with the hilarious, delivering laughs and beats every step of the way.

These men are on a mission to make you smile – whether you’re seven or 70, or any age in between. You may come for the beats, but you’ll stay for the boys!

So, join Daniel and James as they rap, sing and beatbox in a musical odyssey unlike any other. It’s the night out we all need.

Tickets are available from www.underbelly.co.uk 2 Mouthed Men were formed at the University of Exeter in 2017 and have spent the last four years entertaining audiences throughout the UK – including two Edinburgh Fringe Festival runs − and earning five-star reviews along the way. 2 Mouthed Men were finalists in the Musical Comedy Awards 2020, where they were acclaimed as “a double act for the modern age”. 2 Mouthed Men are also available for private bookings for events, with material suitable for five, 15, 30 and 60-minute sets. www.2mouthedmen.com twitter.com/2MouthedMen, instagram.com/2mouthedmen/ youtube.com/channel/UCr4ud18YJycBbaQtPCEgzkA

Like this: Like Loading...