4-Nations: Day three: Scotland 2, Ireland 1; Wales 2, USA 1 (at Uddingston)

Jamie Golden fired a late game-winner as Scotland came from behind to edge Ireland 2-1 on Day Three of the men’s 4-Nations at Uddingston.

The sides meet again in Sunday’s final (1pm) also at Uddingston and it was a goal on the counter by John McKee which put Scotland under early pressure.

The home side then found their feet and enjoyed good possession but found the stubborn Irish defence difficult to break down, but coach Derek Forsyth’s men eventually clawed their way back into the match.

Dutch-based striker Alan Forsyth (picture courtesy of Euro Hockey) levelled with rocket shot low into the net after an attack down the left and Scotland secured the win after a weaving run by ex-Kelburne star Lee Morton, who plays for Surrey-based Old Georgians, which won a penalty corner.

Golden, who plays for English cracks, Surbiton, was in the right place to fire a drag flick into the roof of the net in the dying minutes.

In the other game, Wales beat USA 2-1 and then meet in the third and fourth place play-off at 11am on Sunday also at Uddingston.

