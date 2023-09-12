The Cab Direct Championship play-offs get underway with Poole hosting Scunthorpe on Wednesday in Group A before Scorpions visit Edinburgh on Friday and then take on the Monarchs at the Eddie Wright Raceway on Sunday.

Poole promoter Dan Ford said: “I think it is reasonable to say that Scunthorpe are probably the dark horses among the play-off qualifiers. They have gone about their business stealthily this year and have thoroughly deserved their place.



“There is no question that they will make things as tough as possible for us but I will never stop believing in our lads, there is still more to come from them.”

Scunthorpe boss Dave Peet is delighted with the form of his side as they prepare to face Poole and Edinburgh in the play-offs, having finished fourth in the regular table thanks to a big win over Berwick.



Peet said: “Dougie (Ryan Douglas) wanted to max out tonight and also go out and win Heat 15, while Tofty (Michael Palm Toft) is still feeling it with his foot and settled for a four-ride paid maximum. Jake (Allen) was also on good form and happy to take Heat 15.



“Drew (Kemp) had a few mechanical issues, but we’ll make sure those are resolved before the play-offs – we know what he can do, he showed that a couple of weeks ago and we have every confidence in him.”

Edinburgh start their play-off campaign at home to Scunthorpe on Friday and will be using guests for the suspended Craig Cook.

in Group B, Glasgow are at Oxford on Wednesday and boss Cami Brown (pictured) believes Tigers’ win at Redcar on Sunday puts them into the play-offs in great shape as they have to go back to the ECCO Arena in Group B



Brown said: “It was definitely the perfect boost for all the boys. Redcar are a good side and it’s a good win. I think we would have got the result if the meeting had gone the full 15 heats. Over the next couple of weeks we face Redcar again in the play-offs so we know we can get a result here.”





