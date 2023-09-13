Macmillan Coffee Morning
Meet the Screenwriter at the Cameo
Ken Loach’s new film Old Oak will be shown at the Cameo on 18 September and you can book your tickets now to attend the Q&A with screenwriter Paul Laverty afterwards.
https://www.picturehouses.com/movie-details/000/HO00013423/the-old-oak-q-a
Doors Open Day 2023
Today’s suggestion is to go to Corstorphine and have a look at the Corstorphine Astoria Centre which will be open on Sunday 24 September from noon until 4pm. The Trust which runs the centre restored the organ which is the smallest theatre organ in the UK. The Astoria Cinema was demolished in the mid 1970s but the organ remains as a reminder of days gone by.
https://www.doorsopendays.org.uk
Irish Culture and Heritage Day
On 16 September celebrate Irish culture for the day at The Grange Club in Portgower Place Stockbridge.
Our September issue
Our September newspaper was published on 1 September.
Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who took riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employs around 70 people in the city – one of which is now closed. The story has moved on since our paper was published and you can read more here.
