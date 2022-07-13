SGB Championship: Poole Pirates 51, Glasgow Tigers 39; Oxford Cheetahs 40, Berwick Bandits 50

Poole Pirates came from behind to dent Glasgow Tigers’ title hopes. The home side lost the opening heat 5-1 but went ahead 13-11 after the fourth race and never lost the lead.

Ex-Tigers star Richard Lawson top scored for Poole with 13 points including three heat wins and Danny King was next best with ten points.

Glasgow No 1 Craig Cook and skipper Ulrich Ostergaard were best for the visitors with nine points each on a disappointing night for the Scots.

Bottom club Berwick Bandits shocked Oxford Cheetahs 50-40 in the Midlands with skipper Chris Harris and newcomer Jonas Knudsen starring with 13 points each.

Berwick won the first heat 5-1 and were 23-13 ahead after six races. Oxford closed the gap to 33-27 after ten heats but a 5-1 in the next race moved the visitors ten points clear and they held their nerve to record a deserved road win.

Former Bandits rider Aaron Summers was best for the home side with 12 points, including two race wins, with former British champion Scott Nicholls next best with ten points.

