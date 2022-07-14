RIO RESIDENTIAL – AN EXCITING NEW RESIDENTIAL ESTATE AGENCY – IS JOINTLY LAUNCHED BY PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL, JUDY SHIELDS, & THE FUSION GROUP OF COMPANIES

With Drysdale & Company, its commercial property agency dealing exclusively with the hospitality sector, fast making a name for itself in leading hotel sales, the Fusion Group of Companies has announced that its now branched out into residential property sales too.

Fusion, which works across the sectors of hotel commercial property, hospitality, plus the Meetings & Events sector, has teamed up with leading property professional Judy Shields, to jointly launch Rio Residential. As with Drysdale & Company, which is headed up on a day to day basis by Stuart Drysdale, Rio Residential will be a stand alone company within the Fusion umbrella.

Judy Shields, 31, who comes from Dunblane, has been working in the residential property sector at a senior level for the last eight years. Latterly she was Senior Associate Director with Strutt & Parker in Edinburgh, having also spent time with McEwan Fraser as a Residential and Commercial Property Surveyor.

Her career has also seen her fulfil the role of Client Relationship Manager (Restructuring) with KPMG, and Area Director for Clyde Property in Stirling.

A keen golfer, Judy attended Morrisons Academy in Crieff.

With listings already underway from Stirling to Edinburgh and the Borders, Rio Residential will cover all aspects of residential sales, including redevelopment projects, property sourcing and off market.

Judy is looking forward to bringing a new approach to the Property Industry with a complete one point of contact service, adopting the way brokerages operate in the US, Australia and Dubai. “Edinburgh property has been set in its ways for too long, I want to shake things up and do them differently and better!”

Whilst a stand alone brand within Fusion, Judy will collaborate and network with Fusion Director Alex McKie who will promote and support Rio Residential within his extensive portfolio of owned hospitality businesses including The Isle of Skye Guest House and Old Churches House, Dunblane.

Another Fusion sub brand, Accommodation Services, looks after reservations and marketing for a number of hotels, self catering parks, B&Bs and serviced apartments across Scotland.

With Accommodation Services now having experienced a twenty fold growth across the pandemic, Fusion now owns, operates, manager or supports over 2000 rooms across Scotland handling and facilitating over £16 million in transactions.

Establishing a residential property brand is a further step for Fusion in its relationship with property. Many of its hospitality brands have been developed from old, disused or rundown buildings which have been given the Fusion “house style” with their rooms modestly priced to exceed customer expectations.

It’s increasingly known for “market innovation with a little disruption”, a sentiment shared by Judy Shields who wants to run her agency with more of an American real estate edge.

Commenting on the launch of the business, she said: “I’m delighted to launch Rio Residential in partnership with Alex and The Fusion Group. We both share a desire to shake things up for the benefit of the customer.”

“Starting my own agency is something I’ve wanted to do for a while now. I feel that with Alex’s backing as a proven entrepreneur, the time is right to exploit the many opportunities I see now in residential property which is experiencing a real boom.”

Judy can be contacted on 07446 878544, email Judy@rioresidential.co.uk.

The Fusion Group of Companies:

Established in 2006, and based in the Scottish Central Belt, The Fusion Group of Companies is a dynamic mix of separate businesses predominantly servicing the property, Hospitality and Events sectors. These include Fusion Meetings & Events, together with the Destination Management Companies, Clearly London and Clearly Scotland, plus numerous successful Hotels, self catering establishments & Holiday Parks, Restaurants & Venues, together with Serviced Apartments & Rooms, all operating as their own stand alone brands. Drysdale & Company, a commercial property agency specialising in the hospitality sector, has been part of the mix since 2021, with Rio Residential, a residential estate agency, launched in partnership with Judy Shields.

