SGB Championship: Edinburgh Monarchs 48, Oxford Cheethas 42; Glasgow Tigers 56, Leicester Lions 34

Sam Masters and Aussie countryman Josh Pickering (pictured) both powered to 14 points as Edinburgh Monarchs secured a crucial win over play-off rivals Oxford Cheethas at Armadale.

Monarchs were 27-21 behind after eight races but three 5-1 scorelines in Heats 9, 13 and 15 secured the welcome 48-42 win.

Dillon Ruml was best for the visitors with 13 points from seven races and guest No 1 Leon Flint, who rides for Berwick Bandits, earned seven points, one less than former Edinburgh racer Aaron Summers who is making his comeback to the sport after retirement.

Glasgow Tigers powered to a 56-34 victory over long-time SGB Championship pace-setters Leicester Lions in the West of Scotland, despite their No 1 Craig Cook being injured in the first heat.

Nick Morris led the opener but Cook was close behind. Morris slowed suddenly on bend two of lap four and lifted across the track.

Cook couldn’t avoid hitting him and both riders came off. Cook was awarded the heat win but received treatment on the track and walked gingerly to the ambulance. He was later withdrawn from the meeting.

It was left to in-form Ben Basso with 13 points plus Tom Brennan with 11 points and evergreen Ulrich Ostergaard with ten to secure the comfortable win.

It was 32-16 after Heat 8 and Tigers kept up the pressure. Kyle Howarth was best for Lions with 13 points with none of their other riders making a double-figure score.

Like this: Like Loading...