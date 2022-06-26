A fire which appears to have started in the area being the access road to the top of Calton Hill took hold of bushes on both sides of the road late on Sunday afternoon.

The flames took hold of an area of gorse bushes and thick undergrowth to the east of the Nelson Monument.

Four fire appliances attended the fire.

The fire was brought under control only leaving thick smoke in the air around the hill, but at its height huge flames were clearly visible from a distance away. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

All photos courtesy of Tom Duffin.

