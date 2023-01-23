The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has advised that five of their colleagues were taken to hospital today and one is in a critical condition.

SFRS was alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

Ross Haggart is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Interim Chief Officer.

He said: “The fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably I can confirm that five of our colleagues have been taken to hospital for treatment and one remains in a critical condition.

“The families of all those affected have been made aware.

“We currently remain at the scene with a total of 11 appliances and other specialist resources in attendance.”

Fire at Jenners Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

