The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has advised that five of their colleagues were taken to hospital today and one is in a critical condition.

SFRS was alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

Ross Haggart is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Interim Chief Officer.

He said: “The fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably I can confirm that five of our colleagues have been taken to hospital for treatment and one remains in a critical condition.

“The families of all those affected have been made aware.

“We currently remain at the scene with a total of 11 appliances and other specialist resources in attendance.”

Fire at Jenners Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.