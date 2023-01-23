A new project to support young asylum seeker, refugees and migrants has been launched in Edinburgh and Dundee, and the organisation is looking for new volunteers.

The project will create new opportunities for New Scots hoping to help them deal with any barriers to employment such as discrimination and language. Refugee placements will match individuals with opportunities of experiencing the Scottish work environment which is hoped will give them more confidence and equip them for their future careers.

Director of The Welcoming, Tesfu Gessesse, said: “Young asylum seekers, refugees and migrants face multiple barriers to employment and this new project will be vital for many New Scots to build confidence, develop skills and find work. We believe this partnership project with ProjectScotland will support young New Scots to envision and work towards their own bright futures.”

Project Manager at ProjectScotland, Arlaine Barbour, said: “This unique initiative encourages the participation and inclusion of refugees in Edinburgh and Dundee. The participants of ‘Inspire Project’ will be young and New Scots refugees. There is no innovative partnership of this kind in Scotland, and we look forward to working closely with The Welcoming.”

The Inspire Project is funded by the National Lottery and the Scottish Refugee Council and will be run as a partnership between The Welcoming (the leading charity in Edinburgh dedicated to supporting asylum seekers, refugees and migrants) and ProjectScotland. ProjectSCotland aims to support young people to “get on” in life. This project will be part of the Volunteering Matters family of brands which brings people together to overcome some of society’s most complex issues through the power of volunteering.

Volunteering Matters are looking for people interested in helping them in either city.

L-R Tesfu Gessesse – The Welcoming, Lindsay Linning – The Welcoming, Arlaine Barbour – Volunteering Matters/ProjectScotland, Erin Devine – Volunteering Matters/ProjectScotland, Alice Carbone – Volunteering Matters/ProjectScotland, Emma Hanlon – Volunteering Matters/ProjectScotland



Like this: Like Loading...