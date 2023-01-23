A fire which broke out on the Rose Street side of the former Jenners building has resulted in a great deal of activity in the city centre involving all emergency services on Monday, and many streets are closed to pedestrians and traffic.
Some fire appliances have now left the scene, but there is still a large number of emergency service personnel on site.
STV have reported unconfirmed reports of firefighters having been injured on site during the response to the 999 call.
George Street travelling eastwards from Hanover Street, St Andrew Square itself, South St David Street at the north side of the square and Rose Street are all closed off by a police cordon.
Edinburgh Police tweeted earlier: “South St David Street, Edinburgh, and a number of surrounding roads, have been closed to traffic and pedestrians following a building fire.
“Please avoid the area if possible and follow directions regarding alternative routes.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, 23 January to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control has mobilised a total of 22 appliances and other specialist resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance.”
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “It’s so sad to see a fire at one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings. I’d like to thank the fire service for their speedy response.
“Council officers remain on the scene and are supporting the emergency services and those affected by the fire.
“Understandably, there have been a number of road closures in the area, which has affected transport in the city centre. Please keep an eye on travel messages to make sure you’re up-to-date with any changes to your journey.
“Hopefully the damage to the building will be minimal so that restoration work can continue and the building can be enjoyed for another 100 years – and beyond.”
Five firefighters taken to hospital after Jenners fire
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has advised that five of their colleagues were taken to hospital today and one is in a critical condition. SFRS was alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh. Ross Haggart is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s…
Continue Reading Five firefighters taken to hospital after Jenners fire
New project to support young asylum seekers launches
A new project to support young asylum seeker, refugees and migrants has been launched in Edinburgh and Dundee, and the organisation is looking for new volunteers. The project will create new opportunities for New Scots hoping to help them deal with any barriers to employment such as discrimination and language. Refugee placements will match individuals…
Continue Reading New project to support young asylum seekers launches
Fire at former Jenners store on Monday
Smoke streamed out from the south east corner of the Jenners building just around noon on Monday, with larger plumes of smoke evident from the rear of the building. There were reports of flames at ground floor level on Rose Street but these are unconfirmed. As the fire started, according to an eye witness many…
Police searching for missing person
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace a woman missing from the area. Joanne Glass, 52, was last seen in the Broomfield Crescent area around 10pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2023. She is described as being around 5ft 8in in height with shoulder length blond hair. When last seen she was wearing black…
New Nyala calf at the zoo
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo have shared the first photos of a lowland nyala calf born to parents Arnold and Arya on Tuesday 3 January. Expert vets at the wildlife conservation charity confirmed the youngster was female, and she was later named Yara by keepers. Yara is growing in confidence every…
Jimmy Jeggo becomes Hibs first January signing
Three weeks into the January transfer window Hibs announced James Jeggo on an 18-month deal from Belgian side K.A.S Eupen. Jeggo played his first match for the Easter Road side as Hearts went through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after beating Hibs 3-0. Credit: Ian Jacobs And the midfielder was thrown straight…
Continue Reading Jimmy Jeggo becomes Hibs first January signing