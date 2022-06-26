Scottish Labour has issued a call today for the UK Government to scrap their “inhumane, ineffective, and damaging” plans to send those seeking asylum to Rwanda.

Lothians MSP Sarah Boyack has reached out to all her colleagues in the Scottish Parliament, no matter which party they represent, and asked them to sign the open letter to Boris Johnson urging him to reconsider these plans.

The letter has now secured significant cross-party support as well as the backing of the Scottish Refugee Council and Freedom From Torture.

Ms Boyack who is the Scottish Labour External Affairs spokesperson said: “As our open letter states, the Rwanda plan is inhumane, ineffective and damaging to UK’s position in the world.

“Our time to stop the plans of Boris Johnson and Priti Patel is running out.

“The Conservatives have admitted trying to send victims of torture as part of this plan, which is designed to attract headlines rather than solve the problem of desperate people drowning in the Channel.

“I’d like to thank the Scottish Labour, SNP, Scottish Greens and Lib Dems MSPs who have signed the letter and added their voice to our calls for action.

“What we need is proper action to target the evil criminal gangs instead of an unworkable, unethical and extortionately expensive stunt designed to cause division and create headlines rather than solve the problem of desperate people.”

