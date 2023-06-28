SNP mismanagement has left policing in Edinburgh at breaking point as new figures reveal the majority of housebreakings go unsolved, says a Lothian MSP. 

Latest recorded crime statistics show that in 2022-23 there were 1,449 housebreakings recorded in the City of Edinburgh.  

In the same year 80 per cent of housebreakings were not solved or “cleared up”. 

A crime or offence is regarded as “cleared up” where there exists a sufficiency of evidence under Scots law to justify consideration of criminal proceedings – meaning the majority of housebreakings in Edinburgh have gone unsolved. 

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack has said these figures expose the pressure policing in the City of Edinburgh is under, and warned the SNP-Green government against cuts in the area. 

Ms Boyack said: “The revelation that 8 out of 10 housebreakings in Edinburgh remain unsolved is nothing short of a disgrace.

“These shocking figures reveal the pressure police in Edinburgh are under, with years of SNP mismanagement pushing services to breaking point.

“Housebreaking can cause its victims both financial loss and serious distress, and it will add insult to injury that so many perpetrators get off scot-free.

“It is high time for our government to prioritise public safety, allocate adequate funding, and ensure that police have the resources they need to tackle crime and keep our city safe. 

“The residents of Edinburgh deserve better.”

