Tom Coolen has been confirmed as the new head coach of Fife Flyers and he declared: “I look forward to icing a team that Fife Flyers fans can be proud of.”

The Canadian-born coach comes to Kirkcaldy with over 15 years experience as head coach in various leagues across Europe and North America.

And Coolen is a two-time winner of the Canadian Inter-university Sport (CIS) Coach of the Year award and a three-time Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Coach of the Year recipient.

He built two national championship teams at Acadia University and he has also been an assistant coach at national hockey level with the Polish and Latvian squads.

Indeed, he coached Latvia at the 2014 Winter Olympics and in three World Championships.

The new playcaller has also been an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and he said: “I have followed the Elite League more closely over the last few years and I competed against Belfast (Giants) in the Continental Cup three years ago. I am familiar with the caliber.”

Tom Muir, Fife Flyers’ director, said: ”We are excited to welcome Tom to Flyers. Throughout our search for a head coach, we knew we wanted someone with previous coaching experience.

“Tom comes to Scotland with an extensive amount of experience and a vast network of contacts at all levels.”

Meanwhile, 26-year-old American left-wing Charlie Combs, formerly of Dundee Stars, has signed for Glasgow Clan and he netted 30 goals in 52 appearances for the Tayside team in the 2021-22 season. He also registered 35 assists.

The Braehead side have also confirmed that Fife will be their opponents on opening weekend.

Clan host Fife on Saturday, September 23 in the Challenge Cup (7pm) and then travel to Kirkcaldy on Sunday, September 24 (6pm) in the return.

PICTURE: Fife Ice Arena by Nigel Duncan

