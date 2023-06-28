“LOCH LOMOND” LODGE IS LODGE OF THE MONTH in CRIEFF

Scotland’s newest five star residential park is offering the Loch Lomond Lodge (from £99,000), as its current Lodge of the Month.

With a full residential licence, the park is geared up to cater for a downsizing community keen to enjoy an easier pace of life and a low maintenance lifestyle.

The park enjoys a picturesque location, just outside Crieff, and offers buyers a rural setting in which to enjoy their new lifestyle, but still within easy reach of Scotland’s major cities.

The owners visualise the site becoming a proper community of like-minded people living together and enjoying benefits such as on-site maintenance and a fully engaged customer service team.

Available in both a two or three bedroom design, the Loch Lomond is a spacious double lodge from top manufacturer, Omar which offers an ideal, energy efficient, downsizing home with no compromise on comfort or luxury.

As fully specified and constructed as a new build bungalow, but at a fraction of the typical cost, the Loch Lomond is a lodge with a list of features. Included in its specification is a spacious open plan layout, a fully fitted luxury kitchen with an island unit, alongside top of the range integrated appliances, a private monoblocked driveway, an en-suite, utility room, and fully decked outside space from which to admire the stunning views of prime Perthshire countryside.

Additional touches include a freestanding American style fridge freezer, a recessed electric fire and DVD unit, a stylish lounge suite, a 5ft divan in the master bedroom, and a cosy snug area off the main lounge. Wifi is also included in this home. PVCu double glazing will ensure the property is warm, and a Gas combi central heating system with thermostatic radiator valves, will ensure the lodge is affordable to run. As these luxury lodges are aimed at over 55s thinking of downsizing who may already be fully or semi retired, keeping running costs as low as possible is an essential so that the occupants can enjoy life to the full in this fantastic part of Scotland, indulging in hobbies and pastimes such as golf, fishing, hill walking.

As befits a five star park, West Lodge Estate is private and secure with a fully gated entrance.

Scotland’s finest Hotel, Gleneagles, is within easy reach, with Crieff Hydro just up the road. The charming market town of Crieff has a wealth of local amenities to offer, including luxury restaurants, delis, award winning fishmongers, and farm shops. It also has its own Distillery, Glenturret.

West Lodge Estate is making it as easy as possible for current buyers to access their retirement dream with two years of site fees covered by the park, on lodge sales secured by the end of August, plus moving and relocation costs additionally covered by the park.

An additional exclusive enclave of properties will be added to the park in the coming months.

Your Move Stirling (01786 451555) are handling sales, with all interested parties offered a bespoke tour of the luxury show lodges.

The estate can be contacted direct on 01764 670354.

www.westlodgesestate.com

Like this: Like Loading...