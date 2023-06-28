“LOCH LOMOND” LODGE IS LODGE OF THE MONTH in CRIEFF
Scotland’s newest five star residential park is offering the Loch Lomond Lodge (from £99,000), as its current Lodge of the Month.
With a full residential licence, the park is geared up to cater for a downsizing community keen to enjoy an easier pace of life and a low maintenance lifestyle.
The park enjoys a picturesque location, just outside Crieff, and offers buyers a rural setting in which to enjoy their new lifestyle, but still within easy reach of Scotland’s major cities.
The owners visualise the site becoming a proper community of like-minded people living together and enjoying benefits such as on-site maintenance and a fully engaged customer service team.
Available in both a two or three bedroom design, the Loch Lomond is a spacious double lodge from top manufacturer, Omar which offers an ideal, energy efficient, downsizing home with no compromise on comfort or luxury.
As fully specified and constructed as a new build bungalow, but at a fraction of the typical cost, the Loch Lomond is a lodge with a list of features. Included in its specification is a spacious open plan layout, a fully fitted luxury kitchen with an island unit, alongside top of the range integrated appliances, a private monoblocked driveway, an en-suite, utility room, and fully decked outside space from which to admire the stunning views of prime Perthshire countryside.
Additional touches include a freestanding American style fridge freezer, a recessed electric fire and DVD unit, a stylish lounge suite, a 5ft divan in the master bedroom, and a cosy snug area off the main lounge. Wifi is also included in this home. PVCu double glazing will ensure the property is warm, and a Gas combi central heating system with thermostatic radiator valves, will ensure the lodge is affordable to run. As these luxury lodges are aimed at over 55s thinking of downsizing who may already be fully or semi retired, keeping running costs as low as possible is an essential so that the occupants can enjoy life to the full in this fantastic part of Scotland, indulging in hobbies and pastimes such as golf, fishing, hill walking.
As befits a five star park, West Lodge Estate is private and secure with a fully gated entrance.
Scotland’s finest Hotel, Gleneagles, is within easy reach, with Crieff Hydro just up the road. The charming market town of Crieff has a wealth of local amenities to offer, including luxury restaurants, delis, award winning fishmongers, and farm shops. It also has its own Distillery, Glenturret.
West Lodge Estate is making it as easy as possible for current buyers to access their retirement dream with two years of site fees covered by the park, on lodge sales secured by the end of August, plus moving and relocation costs additionally covered by the park.
An additional exclusive enclave of properties will be added to the park in the coming months.
Your Move Stirling (01786 451555) are handling sales, with all interested parties offered a bespoke tour of the luxury show lodges.
The estate can be contacted direct on 01764 670354.
Bullets and Academy meet in double-header
TV pundits Greg Blair and Adam Roynon (pictured) can expect their own performances to be dissected when Berwick and Monarchs Academy clash in a National Development League (NDL) double, writes George Dodds. Instead of adding colour to the action on livestream channel BSN, they captain their respective sides as Berwick Bullets and Edinburgh Monarchs’ Academy…
Coolen vow as he signs to coach Flyers
Tom Coolen has been confirmed as the new head coach of Fife Flyers and he declared: “I look forward to icing a team that Fife Flyers fans can be proud of.” The Canadian-born coach comes to Kirkcaldy with over 15 years experience as head coach in various leagues across Europe and North America. And Coolen is a two-time winner…
Policing “at breaking point” in capital
SNP mismanagement has left policing in Edinburgh at breaking point as new figures reveal the majority of housebreakings go unsolved, says a Lothian MSP. Latest recorded crime statistics show that in 2022-23 there were 1,449 housebreakings recorded in the City of Edinburgh. In the same year 80 per cent of housebreakings were not solved…
Five things you need to know today
Corstorphine Low Traffic Neighbourhood Low Traffic Neighbourhoods seem to attract controversy and a divergence of opinions. There was a meeting last night in St Margaret’s Park in Corstorphine when around 400 people listened to several speakers, all of whom are opposed to the introduction of the measures such as one-way streets and bus gates in…
Corstorphine LTN – hundreds attend public meeting
More than four hundred people congregated in St Margaret’s Park on Tuesday evening to hear views from several speakers all opposed in some way to the trial Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) which The City of Edinburgh Council has introduced. The council says that the moves will create a safer more comfortable environment for residents moving…
Continue Reading Corstorphine LTN – hundreds attend public meeting
Walking charity encourages inclusion and accessibility
Scottish walking charity, Paths for All, have formally launched their All Ability Health Walk training which is designed to include people with disabilities and long-term health conditions on Health Walks. One fifth of the Scottish population has a disability. Among that one fifth taking part in physical activity is very low despite the fact that…
Continue Reading Walking charity encourages inclusion and accessibility