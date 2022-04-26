Cauleen Smith, an interdisciplinary artist, will perform on Thursday at Collective on Calton Hill. Smith’s work from 2014, a film called H-E-L-L-O is currently exhibited in the City Dome.

The film reinterprets Spielberg’s five note musical motif from the film Close Encounters of the Third Kind signalling a desire for connection across boundaries and borders real and imagined.

Cauleen Smith (artist) and Atzi Muramatsu (musician) at Collective, on Calton Hill, ahead of a major new commission by Cauleen Smith to be performed this week at the gallery All photos Neil Hanna Photography

The public performance of the sequence played as a call and response will include local Edinburgh performers and will of course be set against the majestic backdrop of Calton Hill and the buildings there.

Smith is interested in astronomy and coastal cities and in her film she recognised the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina particularly focussing on the damage done to the long established African American community there during the eagerness to embrace regeneration.

The artist lives and works in Los Angeles. Her films, objects, and installations have been featured in group exhibitions including: the Whitney Biennial; Prospect 4, New Orleans; Studio Museum Harlem; the Contemporary Art Museum Houston; the New Museum, New York; and BALTIC Center for Contemporary Art, Gateshead, UK. She has had solo exhibitions at: MASS MoCA; the Art Institute of Chicago; Institute for Contemporary Art Pennsylvania; the Museum of Contemporary, Chicago and upcoming at: Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art; the Contemporary Art Museum, Houston and a two person exhibition with Theaster Gates at the San Francisco Museum of Contemporary Art.

