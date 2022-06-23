Glasgow lost out by the finest of margins as they came within one race of sealing a memorable win at Oxford after Tigers twice took a narrow lead in their first meeting away to the Cheetahs since their return to British speedway.

The teams were level for the most part as they shared several 3-3 scorelines until the final heat when the home team sealed a 5-1 to take a 46-44 win.

The result gives Glasgow a point in the SGB Championship, but boss Cami Brown believes his side should have taken more and he said: “We deserved more than a point for the effort, we just lost it in the last race unfortunately.

“Sometimes when you have choice of gates in heat 15 you can overthink things and it ended up being just the second 5-1 of the night.

“Craig Cook (pictured by Phil Lanning courtesy of Glasgow Tigers) tried everything to get into second and get the draw, but it wasn’t to be. Both teams never had more than a couple of points between them for most of the night and a draw might have been the fairest result.

“I want to give a special mention to Danyon Hume, who was immense – it was a brilliant performance from the kid – his best since he joined, and at a track he had never been to. There were flashes of better form from Craig as well.

“Ben Basso was carrying a bit of an injury from a crash on Monday and wasn’t 100 per cent fit, he wasn’t himself, and if he had been he may have scored a few more points.

“A point was our first target, but during the meeting we were targeting more than that, so we’re disappointed not to get it.

“It’s still a strong away performance to score 44 points and the management at Oxford said it was their best meeting of the season.”

Brown now says the aim is to gee his side up for the visit of league leaders Leicester on Friday.

He added: “We’ve got to pick ourselves up for a massive match on Friday and regroup.

“We’re getting that wee bit better gradually and hopefully a couple of the boys are feeling a bit better and we can put on a show.”

