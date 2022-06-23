The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog ingested poison in Dovecot Park, Edinburgh on 22 June.

Thankfully, the dog’s owner immediately rushed the animal to the vet and they made a full recovery.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Stuart Murray said, “This is very concerning and the dog in question was very lucky to come away from the incident unharmed.

“The poison is in the form of pink pellets which we believe to be rat poison.

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law.

“We would urge all pet owners in the area to be vigilant.

“If anyone has any information about this case or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals, then we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

