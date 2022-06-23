With just two weeks to go until the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Giraffe About Town trail hits the streets, community groups across Edinburgh have finished painting their ‘wee sculptures’.

As part of the wildlife conservation charity’s community programme for the trail, the finished sculptures will form a ‘wee trail’ in libraries and other community spaces across the city.

Sponsored by CityFibre, the community programme will deliver a series of inclusive, creative workshops connecting people with wildlife and inspiring them to protect, value and love nature in Scotland and around the world.

The Giraffe About Town trail goes live on Friday 1 July. For more information, please visit giraffeabouttown.org.uk.

Picture shows CityFibre Area Manager Paul Wakefield moving one of the ‘wee herd’









Like this: Like Loading...