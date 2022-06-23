Sewing Bee winner Serena Baker releases guide to the craft

‘Really talented sewers have fairy dust that they throw over the garment and it doesn’t look like it has been touched by a human hand. That’s what Serena’s sewing is like.’ – Esme Young

Serena Sews is the new sought-after guide to the popular craft by Serena Baker, the 2021 winner of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Celebrating Serena’s passion for repurposing and ‘refashioning’, Serena Sews is an inspiring how-to on creating sustainable styles. Readers will find stunning photography and designs with projects for every level. Serena provides lessons on must-have skills and key pieces of kit, bringing her knowledge to the page for readers to learn and build confidence.

Her advice on techniques and practical skills allows readers to tailor their designs to their own style and create long-lasting items. Her easy-to-follow guides help readers move away from fast fashion to create a unique and versatile wardrobe.

Whether resourcefully upcycling a pre-loved item or creating something brand new from extra material, Serena Sews will have readers creating clothes that will be cherished for years. With her can-do attitude, Serena marries simple sewing and sustainability into a joyful experience.

Serena was invited to a civic reception at the City Chambers recently in recognition of her achievement.

Serena Baker the winner of the Great British Sewing Bee – a medical student in Edinburgh – was honoured with a civic reception at the City Chambers with Depute Lord Provost Cllr Joan Griffiths MBE PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Serena Sews

How to make beautiful, interchangeable, sustainable and unique clothes

ISBN: 9781785303883

Publication date: 23 June 2022

Like this: Like Loading...