Glasgow hope Craig Cook will return for their SGB Championship home clash against Redcar Bears on Friday after Tigers’ No 1 was forced to withdraw from last Friday’s match with Leicester Lions after crashing in his opening ride.

The former Edinburgh Monarchs captain will undergo a late fitness test as Glasgow look to pull ten points clear of one of their play-off rivals in the race to finish in the top two.

Cami Brown, Glasgow’s team manager, said: “We’re 85 per cent sure Craig (pictured in red by George Mutch courtesy of Glasgow Tigers) will be in the team on Friday. He’s going to come up early for a practice and hopefully he’ll come through that OK – but we’ll have someone on standby just in case.

“Last Friday against Leicester I thought was our best performance of the season. Most people might think Redcar aren’t as good as Leicester on paper but I don’t think that. They have plenty of guys who know our track well so it won’t be easy.

“Our home record the last two or three years has been fantastic and we want to keep that going. It’s our last match before a bit of a gap in the home league meetings and it’s crucial we win them all.”

Friday will also see Danyon Hume returning to No 2 as Connor Bailey drops back to Reserve and Brown has been impressed with Hume’s form.

He said: “Danyon been riding so well having him at Reserve recently has been fantastic. I can turn to Danyon or Broc Nicol and ask them to fill in if someone is out of form.”

