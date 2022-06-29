Scotland’s men got off to a winning start in their men’s 4-Nations campaign with a 2-0 win over USA at Uddingston and looked dangerous from the start.

The Blue Sticks created a number of chances, with Ed Greaves coming close on a couple of occasions and the home side were rewarded when Dutch-based Kenny Bain scored from close range, the former Kelburne star arriving at the far post and reacting quickly to knock the ball home.

Scotland continued to dominate in the second quarter and Cammy Golden fired a shot on goal on the reverse after a great pass from Callum Duke. The effort was well saved.

Golden was denied again by a tremendous save low to the right from a drag flick and the same player fired a rocket shot at goal but the USA goalkeeper responded.

A second goal looked likely and former Grange player Duncan Riddell (white shirt and pictured by Nigel Duncan playing for Grange) made it 2-0 right at the end of the third quarter, forcing a penalty corner over the line.

Alan Forsyth smashed a low shot from a tight angle but it was saved by keeper as Scotland pressed forward and the same player zipped a tremendous ball across goal but Bain’s deflection looped over the bar.

USA thought they would pull one back but a sensational block by Murray Collins denied them but Scotland continued to press despite that scare and busy Golden fizzed a shot just wide of the mark.

Ireland got their men’s 4-Nations tournament off to a winning start with a 4-1 victory over Wales with doubles from John McKee and Benjamin Walker. Jolyon Morgan scored for Wales.

